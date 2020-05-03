Menu
Lifting Restrictions
News

Hundreds ordered to quarantine, fines reach $2.2m

by Elise Williams
3rd May 2020 2:48 PM
MORE than 500 people were directed into quarantine while trying to enter Queensland on the first day of eased restrictions in place due to COVID-19.

Police said Queenslanders were mostly well behaved yesterday as officers scouted parks, shops and other areas of potential mass gatherings. Officers issued 32 fines across the state for breaching the public health directions.

It came after the state's relaxed bans on picnics, non-essential shopping and travel distances came into effect at midnight Friday.

Since March 27 police have issued 1664 fines for breaching COVID-19 laws under the Public Health Act - a total that's cost Queenslanders more than $2.2 million in fines.

Queensland Police Mounted Unit patrolling New Farm Park on Saturday. Picture: Richard Walker
As retail stores are now welcome to trade, there were zero compliance checks conducted on non-essential businesses yesterday, and only 77 conducted on individuals in state-ordered quarantine.

There were 575 people directed into quarantine while trying to enter the state by both plane and car.

Police intercepted 2411 vehicles at road checks along Queensland's border, while 22 vehicles were turned around at state border crossings.

 

Originally published as Hundreds ordered to quarantine, fines reach $2.2m

coronavirus coronavirus fines restrictions

