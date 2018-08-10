Menu
M'boro Downer staff strike over pay
News

Hundreds of M'boro Downer workers walk off on strike

Blake Antrobus
by
10th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

HUNDREDS of workers have walked off the job at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory in union-led strike action.

Staff at the Heritage City's factory left about 10.30am on Monday and gathered in the carpark near Maryborough's Bunnings Warehouse.

Union representatives were tight-lipped over the reason for the strike.

Workers at Downer EDI's Maryborough factory walked off the site on strike on Monday morning. The workers gathered in the Bunnings Warehouse car park and presented a cheque from their own money to the Farmers Drought Appeal. Blake Antrobus

The Chronicle understands the action is in relation to an ongoing pay dispute within the company.

It comes less than a year after the State Government announced the troubled New Generation Rollingstock trains, which had major mechanical issues, would be repaired by staff at the Maryborough site.

A Downer spokeswoman told the Chronicle she was confident the strike would not affect the work schedule

During the strike, the workers donated $5000 of their own money to the Farmers Drought appeal.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

