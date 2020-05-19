Hundreds of jobs up for grabs in council’s $40m battleplan

GETTING the region back on track is the key focus of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's $46.2 million proposal for a local government battleplan.

The Local Government Association of Queensland is presenting a $608 million battleplan to the Queensland Government, outlining possible projects local councils believe will help the local and state economy in their regions.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the LVRC had provided proposals on more than 60 potential projects.

"These projects have the potential to generate more than 460 direct and almost 900 indirect jobs over the next four years," she said.

"This is a very real opportunity to make a difference and I can't stress enough the importance of us receiving funding for at least some of these projects."

Both the Lockyer Valley and neighbouring Somerset Council have placed a major focus on enhancing transport infrastructure, replacing or upgrading bridges, supporting local industries, and improving natural landmarks.

The LVRC's potential projects include the desilting of Lakes Apex and Freeman, which would make the area a more drought-resistant habitat for migratory birds and aquatic species, as well as improving the area's viability as a tourist attraction.

Other possible projects including Fairways Park Stage 1, a Lockyer Valley Equine Precinct business plan, the replacement of Mahon Bridge, and the Water for Lockyer & Somerset-Post detailed business case.

"The business case builds on work currently under way by the Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative to bring new water from the Wivenhoe Dam to the region for irrigators," Cr Milligan said.

"Given the ongoing drought, it is a project that's vital for the long-term sustainability of the Lockyer Valley and will deliver jobs for decades to come," Cr Milligan said.

She said the council's focus was on projects that would build up the community, as well as ensuring effective management of existing assets and opportunities.

The battleplan announcement comes only a week after council made the decision to close a popular cafe and conference centre until further notice.

The goal of the battleplan is to emphasise the importance of the proposed projects, in order to attract state government grants and support.

"Any funding we can secure from the Queensland Government reduces the burden on ratepayers and council, especially while we're offering a range of financial relief measures to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that reduces council's income base," she said.

"The Lockyer Valley wants to play a real role in getting the state's economy back on course and I call on Premier Palaszczuk and her government to commit the finances that are needed."

For further information, contact council on 1300 005 872 or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au.

