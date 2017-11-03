Hundreds of divers to jump from Air Force C-17A Globemaster

UP AND AWAY: The Royal Air Force will join forces with the Australian Parachuting Federation as the RAAF C-17A Globemaster III delivers approximately 200 skydivers to Toowoolagah on Saturday, in support of Legacy.

THERE WILL be a spectacular sight to see at Toogoolawah this Saturday.

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft will flyover Toogoolawah on Saturday, November 4, in support of a skydiving fundraiser for Legacy.

The aircraft will approach the Ramblers Skydiving Drop Zone at approximately 3pm, flying from the West at an altitude of 90 metres, though the flypast is subject to variables including Air Traffic Control, weather, and operational availability; and may be delayed or cancelled.

The exercise comes as Air Force joins the Australian Parachuting Federation to deliver approximately 200 skydivers to Toowoolagah on Saturday. IN an incredible feat, the skydivers involved have raised more than $22,000 in donations to Legacy for the opportunity to participate in these drops.

The C-17A will conduct two flights to the drop zone on the day, delivering 100 skydivers between 10.30am and 11.30am; and another 100 skydivers between 1.50pm and 2.50pm.

The money raised by this event will be donated to Legacy, which supports families suffering after the injury or death of a spouse or parent, during or after their defence force service, with care extending to around 65,000 widow(er)s and 1,800 children and disabled dependants throughout Australia.

The C-17A involved in this event is operated by No. 36 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, west of Brisbane. Air Force has a fleet of eight C-17As, which can conduct strategic airlift of heavy payloads such as armoured vehicles and helicopters.

The aircraft can also be used tactical airlift missions such as airdrop of cargo and paratroops, with Saturday's event over Toowoolagah being accomplished in conjunction with training tasks flown by No. 36 Squadron aircrew.