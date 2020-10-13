Menu
Hundreds of child cares not up to standard

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
13th Oct 2020 8:20 AM
More than 350 Queensland childcare centres do not meet the national quality standards.

According to the ratings released through the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority, 368 Queensland child care and kindergartens do not meet the national quality standards.

 

 

 

Those centres are all categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

As on October, no Queensland centres fall into the lowest category - "Significant Improvement Required".

Despite the hundreds of centres that do not meet the national standards, some have not been inspected for years.

 

 

 

Two kindergartens on the remote Moa Island run through the Tagai State College and have not been inspected since 2013 despite being categorised as "working towards the national quality standards".

Three centres, including another Tagai State College kindergarten on Mabuiag Island as well as, C & K Mossman Community Kindergarten in Mossman, and Hamilton House Early Childhood Centre in Hamilton have not been inspected since 2014.

 

 

 

below standard childcare childcare centres editors picks parenting

