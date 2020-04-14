Menu
Crews are on scene to restore power.
Breaking

Hundreds of homes without power following car crash

Nathan Greaves
by
14th Apr 2020 2:04 PM
UPDATE

Energex crews were successful in restoring power at around 2:50pm. 

Crews had to break down small trees and drag away branches to get to the damaged vehicle onto the tow truck, as it had cleared the road and crashed in foliage. 

 

EARLIER

FIRE crews are on the scene of an incident near Coominya, where a vehicle has collided with a power pole. 

The incident took place at around 12:50, with fire crews on scene at the intersection of Willaura Drive and Larsens road by 1:30pm.

QFES reports no one was trapped in the vehicle.

At present, 18 homes at Buaraba, 78 in Coominya, and 196 at Mount Hallen have been left without power.

Energex live line crews are on scene.

An Energex spokesperson said they estimated power would be back on within 30 minutes. 

Gatton Star

