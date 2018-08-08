Menu
Tabeel Fete Merlene walker and Kathleen Gundry
Tabeel Fete Merlene walker and Kathleen Gundry Meg bolton
Hundreds gather for the annual Tabeel fete

Meg Bolton
by
8th Aug 2018 2:28 PM

IT WAS an event for everyone, from babies in strollers to retirees.

The fete at the Tabeel Retirement Living and Aged Care complex attracted people of all ages on Saturday.

What seemed like hundreds gathered in the back garden of Tabeel with many having a bite to eat, enjoying the live music and perusing the markets on the warm winter's day.

Tabeel administrator Deb Elliot said organisers were thrilled with the turnout on the day.

"It's a good opportunity for our residents and their families to get together and also for people from the community to come to Tabeel and see what we are all about,” Ms Elliot said.

"The crowds seemed to be there from the beginning right through to the very end.”

All funds raised from the 21 market stalls on the day will go towards to ensuring the comfort and enjoyment of residents.

balloons day out face painting laidley lockyer valley market stalls tabeel retirement living and aged care
Gatton Star

