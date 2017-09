Lockyer Valley Regional Council Fashions on the Field winner was Morgan Josey- Grindrod, who has just moved to Gatton from Noosa.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Fashions on the Field winner was Morgan Josey- Grindrod, who has just moved to Gatton from Noosa. Francis Witsenhuysen

LOCKYER locals, councillors and growers frocked up for the annual Lockyer Valley Regional Council Race Day on Saturday at Burgess Park.

Hosted by the Lockyer Race club the day boasted all the glitz and glam of Fashions on the Field and some premium horse racing.

