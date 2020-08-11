Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Queensland has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in eight days, but because it is not linked to the Logan cluster, restrictions on aged care homes will be...

        NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Premium Content NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Crime Dodgy gardening, petrol drive offs, casually burning down someone else’s home...

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two...

        Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

        Premium Content Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

        Council News The council will look to cut costs, and allow for future development through buying...