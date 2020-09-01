Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Indigenous woman's skull, allegedly found in the 1970s and taken as a “souvenir”, has been handed in to police.
An Indigenous woman's skull, allegedly found in the 1970s and taken as a “souvenir”, has been handed in to police.
News

Man ‘inherited’ a Indigenous woman's skull from his father

by Emily Cosenza
1st Sep 2020 4:32 PM

A human skull has been handed in to South Australian police by a man whose family was in possession of the remains for decades.

A forensic scientist confirmed it belonged to an ancient Aboriginal woman.

"SAPOL and our Community Constables are working with Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation, Department of the Premier and Cabinet to ensure the repatriation of the remains to Country," SA police said in a statement.

The skull was allegedly found during the West Lakes development in the 1970s where some workers "took them as souvenirs".

The man who handed the skull to police recently 'inherited' it from his father.

SA Police said the man was "unsure and uneasy" about what to do with it and contacted police.

Anyone in possession of similar remains or have information about other remains is encouraged to contact their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Human skull handed to police

death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Premium Content Police investigate after man found dead in Burnett paddock

        Crime POLICE are investigating the circumstances leading up to the man’s death.

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

        Politics Help shape the future of our state with our quick-and-easy survey

        Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

        Premium Content Drunk driver nabbed waiting while passenger ‘vomits’

        News Driver soon discovered she, too, had too much to drink

        Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Premium Content Why 300+ cyclists will be on our roads next month

        Lifestyle Queensland’s richest road race will tackle streets in the Somerset next month...