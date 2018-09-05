Skeleton identified as slain Queensland mum

SKELETAL remains found west of Townsville have been confirmed to be those of slain wife Julie Hutchinson.

Extensive testing on the bones was conducted, following their discovery in Hervey Range on August 25, which resulted in police being able to positively identify the Condon woman who was last seen in March 2015.

Julie Hutchinson's husband, Michael Hutchinson, was convicted of her manslaughter in March 2017.

The remains were discovered by a man who spotted the skeleton just several metres off the side of Hervey Range Rd about 100km west of Townsville.

Investigators said the area had recently been ravaged by fire which revealed the remains.

A crime scene was established and a detailed search conducted with two items of clothing taken in as evidence.

The northern Coroner ordered the remains be flown to Brisbane in order to fast-track testing.

An anthropologist is understood to have determined the gender of the skeleton before dental analysis and DNA testing was conducted resulting in the positive identification of Julie Hutchinson.

Julie Hutchinson.

JULIE HUTCHINSON TIMELINE

2015

March 6 - Julie Hutchinson goes home from her job at QNI for the weekend.

March 7 - Michael Hutchinson's father, Geoffrey, sees Julie when he drops his car off at their Condon home before going to watch the Cowboys play.

Michael Hutchinson.

March 9 - Julie fails to turn up at work.

April 3 - Julie's sister Christine Teitzel first becomes aware Julie is missing.

April 9 - Christine reports Julie missing.

April 11 - Michael Hutchinson is placed under arrest and tells police he dumped Julie's body on Hervey Range but could not remember where.

May 15 & 16 - Army searches Keelbottom Creek to Dotswood road turn-off, and towards Charters Towers from Dotswood turn-off to Keelbottom Creek.

Police along with army personnel from B Company 2RAR search for anything relating to the disappearance of local woman Julie Hutchinson around the High Range area along the Highway and along Mingela Rd around Kellbottom Creek area.

April 25 - Julie's phone is found in the Ross River near Aplins Weir.

2017

March 13 - Murder trial starts and Hutchinson pleads guilty to fraud but not guilty to murder.

March 22 - Hutchinson is found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The family of Julie Hutchinson, leave court this afternoon after making a statement following the handing down of a 15 year jail term for husband and murderer Michael Hutchinson. Christine Teitzel reading a statement.

2018

August 25 - A crime scene was set up west of Townsville after a man finds bones along Hervey Range Rd

August 26 - Police confirm the bones found at Hervey Range are human remains.

September 4 - After extensive DNA and forensic testing, police confirm the remains are that of Julie Hutchinson.