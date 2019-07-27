Hughesy’s joke backfires globally

Wendy Williams didn't know much about the Aussie celebs on The Masked Singer.

Wendy Williams didn't know much about the Aussie celebs on The Masked Singer.

Dave "Hughesy" Hughes won't be in Lindsay Lohan's good books after some tongue-in-cheek comments he made about the actress went viral.

Hughesy and Lohan, along with KIIS FM star Jackie O and Dannii Minogue, are the judges on an upcoming reality show called The Masked Singer which is currently being filmed in Sydney.

In the show, 12 celebrities wearing bizarre disguises will sing each week and the judges have to try and figure out who the stars are.

Hughesy spilled the beans on his Hit Network radio show earlier this week about what it's like working with Lohan, revealing that she had "complained about the fact she had to go downstairs to smoke cigarettes" during a production meeting.

The comedian said the star disappeared for 15 minutes, leaving the cast and crew confused about if they should get on with the meeting without her.

"The discussion was had: 'Let's start, we don't know how long Lindsay's going to be,'" Hughesy said. "We thought maybe she's not going to come back!"

Hughesy also revealed that when Lohan returned, she had a helper with her. "Someone else came in with Lindsay," he said. "Someone came to take notes on Lindsay's behalf.

"Fair enough! Why does Lindsay have to take notes?" he joked.

The comments were tongue-in-cheek but they were quickly picked up by gossip sites in the US and even made their way onto The Wendy Williams Show.

The talk show host told her audience that Lohan had landed The Masked Singer gig and said, "The rumour is that she's already annoying the other judges".

Williams, who didn't recognise any of the other Australian judges, repeated Hughesy's claims: "What they're saying is that Lindsay is taking long ciggie breaks, holding up production and she walks around with a note-taker".

The talk show host then scolded Lohan for her rumoured behaviour, saying, "Lindsay, you have to learn how to be accountable and more reliable".

"Get rid of the person (note-taker) because then it makes it seem like you're a big shot," she suggested. "Get a dictaphone."

Jackie O spoke about Hughesy's comments on her KIIS FM breakfast show yesterday and insisted that the comedian had been quoted out of context.

"You know when Hughesy says something very tongue-in-cheek and then you read it in print it looks different,' she said.

"He's been taken out of context and the thing is that he loves Lindsay. He would never want to say anything bad about her.

"And the thing is you couldn't actually say that Lindsay is unprofessional because she is the exact opposite," Jackie O said. "I've been super impressed with her."

After Jackie O set the record straight, Hughesy tweeted: "Thanks legend Jackie! Lindsay Lohan is DELIGHTFUL!!!!!"

Your first look is here! Which celebrity is behind the mask?#MaskedSingerAU coming soon to 10. pic.twitter.com/8l2LXJzPWN — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) July 14, 2019

The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to Channel 10