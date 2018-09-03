First look at Hugh Jackman as sex scandal pollie

Hugh Jackman in a scene from the first trailer for the movie The Front Runner.

HE'S hot-stepped between musicals and action-adventure in recent years, but Hugh Jackman returns to a more straightforward dramatic role in his next film, The Front Runner, in which he plays the disgraced US presidential contender Gary Hart.

The film, which opens in the US on election day, November 7, tracks Hart's campaign for the US presidency - he was the presumptive Democratic nominee - which came undone by a series of sex scandals.

A former senator for Colorado, Hart was the handsome, youthful candidate renowned for his fresh thinking when stories of extramarital affairs jumped from rumour to tabloid front page in 1987. His downfall was regarded as one of the first times when the private sex life of a politician became the subject of media scrutiny.

Hart made a recent return to the public eye as one of the pallbearers at Republican Senator John McCain's funeral.

Actor/model Donna Rice sitting on Gary Hart's lap. This image was published on the cover of National Enquirer — and helped end his campaign. Picture: APP

Michael Dukakis went on to win the Democratic nomination for the presidency, but he ultimately lost to George H W Bush in the race for the White House.

The Front Runner marks a notable change of direction for Jackman, whose recent career has encompassed musicals including Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman and more appearances as Logan/Wolverine in the X-Men franchise (he's portrayed the character eight times so far).

Oscar-winner JK Simmons and Vera Farmiga also star.