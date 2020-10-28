Hugh Grant spills on Notting Hill sequel

Hugh Grant is down to do a Notting Hill sequel - but don't expect a happily ever after.

The British actor took to Twitter where he participated in a Q&A session for his new HBO miniseries The Undoing, which just hit streaming on Binge.

It was then that the 60-year-old explained what would it take for him to revisit the romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts, 52.

"I would like to do a sequel to one of my own romantic comedies that shows what happened after one of those films ended," he explained. "Really, to prove the terrible lie that they all were, that it was a happy ending.

"I'd like to do me and Julia and the hideous divorce that's ensued with really expensive lawyers, children involved in (a) tug of love, flood of tears. Psychologically scarred forever. I'd love to do that film."

Do you have a favorite character that you’ve played in your career? pic.twitter.com/FVeW4fWOwW — HBO (@HBO) October 26, 2020

The beloved 1999 film followed London bookstore owner named William Thacker (Grant) who encounters famous movie star Anna Scott (Roberts). The two develop an unlikely romance involving tabloid drama that later leads Roberts' character saying the iconic line: "I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her."

In the end, the couple ends up married with a baby on the way.

Stream brand new drama The Undoing on BINGE. New Bingers get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

A love story for the ages – to everyone but Hugh Grant it seems.

Grant famously starred in numerous romantic comedies during the '90s and early '00s including Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Nine Months (1995), Mickey Blue Eyes (1999), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) and Love Actually (2003), which is still considered a holiday favourite.

But in The Undoing he plays Jonathan Fraser, who is accused of murder. The show also stars Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing, which is streaming on Binge.

In January, Grant admitted it was freeing to take on a completely different role.

"Christ, it's such a relief (to play bad guys)," he told TVGuide.com at the time.

"I can't tell you. Richard Curtis, who wrote all of those romantic comedies did a lot of - it always used to make him laugh that people thought I was that nice, public, Englishman because he knew that exactly the reverse was true."

"It's very nice to be closer to home," he added.

But last year, Grant told The Hollywood Reporter that he had zero regrets taking on a slew of rom-coms over the years.

"I was being paid tons of money," he told the outlet.

"I was very lucky. And most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face - one or two are shockers, but on the whole, I can look them in the face and people like them."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Hugh Grant spills on Notting Hill sequel