Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A fallen tree on Sandgate Road has blocked traffic in both directions. Picture: Supplied
A fallen tree on Sandgate Road has blocked traffic in both directions. Picture: Supplied
News

Huge tree falls, major road blocked

by Cormac Pearson
11th Feb 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE tree has fallen onto one of Brisbane's busiest roads, blocking all lanes of traffic and causing major delays for commuters on the city's northside.

The tree is believed to have fallen onto Sandgate Road at Ascot, between Butler and Lapraik streets, with police putting in diversions for motorists travelling in either direction.

 

 

No one was injured by tree that fell about 6:05am and no powerlines are believed to be affected, however one resident reported it took 45 minutes before emergency services attended.

 

The large tree has fallen onto Sandgate Road in Ascot. Picture: Cameron Krook
The large tree has fallen onto Sandgate Road in Ascot. Picture: Cameron Krook

 

SES will also attend the scene to remove the tree from the busy road, and authorities are urging commuters to avoid the area.

 

Buses on routes 306 and 322 are also being diverted in both directions.

 

Major delays are expected with traffic backed up for more than 2 kilometres. Picture: supplied
Major delays are expected with traffic backed up for more than 2 kilometres. Picture: supplied

 

Traffic is backed up for over 2 kilometres with delays expected from Whtyecliffe Street to Junction Road.

 

The tree, or what's left of it, on Sandgate Road. Picture: Queensland Police
The tree, or what's left of it, on Sandgate Road. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
blocked major road traffic wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Government vows to jail vegan activists

        premium_icon Government vows to jail vegan activists

        Crime THE Queensland Government passed harsh penalties for protesters that unlawfully enter farms, feedlots and abattoirs.

        Council’s massive investment in future recreation

        premium_icon Council’s massive investment in future recreation

        News A rural council has invested more than $1 million in land purchases for future...

        War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        premium_icon War of words threatens to tear Coalition apart

        Politics National Party war of words erupts over study for power station.

        FORECAST: Severe storms likely, plus possible flooding

        premium_icon FORECAST: Severe storms likely, plus possible flooding

        News IT just keeps coming. More rain is forecast for our thirsty region. Here’s what...