GOOD NEWS: For local sexual health workers, their hard work has paid off, as they mark the second year without a HIV diagnosis in Central Queensland.
News

Huge sexual health victory for CQ Health

1st Dec 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:57 PM

TODAY marks the second year without a HIV diagnosis in Central Queensland.

For local sexual health workers, their hard work has paid off.

This monumental feat has aligned with this year's World AIDS Day.

Clinical sexual health nurse Gary Wright says Central Queensland's on-the-ball approach to sexual health is behind the elimination of HIV diagnoses.

"Preventative medicine has had a big impact in our community and convenient rapid testing means it's never been easier for our clients," Mr Wright said.

"Although we do care for clients with HIV that have been referred from elsewhere, we haven't had a local positive test result since 2016."

Mr Wright said the rapid testing program could also be beneficial against gonorrhoea and chlamydia.

HIV numbers continue to decline in Queensland but CQ health service says many people still suffer from HIV and AIDs-related illnesses.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

