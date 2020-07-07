Huge new fitness centre to build on ‘sport precinct’ vibe

A new gym will be built in Toogoolawah, and it’s expected to be three times the size of the current facility. (File image)

A NEW gym three times the size of the existing one will be built in Toogoolawah.

Construction is set to start in the coming months at a site at McConnel Park in Toogoolawah.

Currently owned by Somerset Regional Council, the current gym will be re-purpose the existing community gym for community use, once the new facility is open.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the new facility was possible with funding from the State Government.

“Council was able to secure $555,000 of funding through the Queensland Government’s Active Community Infrastructure Program and Council will top up the project with about $108,000,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The new gym will be built adjacent to the Toogoolawah Swimming Pool and it will help to revitalise that space as a sports precinct, supporting active and healthy lifestyles.”

Cr Lehmann said the new facility would also cater for more people.

“There was a strong community demand and need for a new facility so we’re happy we’re able to deliver and cater for that need,” Cr Lehmann said.

“The new gym will have more gym equipment, more group classes and amenities on site.

“The project will also see electric heaters installed at the Toogoolawah Swimming Pool to ensure greater swimming temperatures for patrons, as well as landscaping works being carried out at the site to open up the grassed areas of the pool.

“This is such an exciting project for our community.”

Construction will start in the coming months and the new gym will completed by 30 June 2021.

Council will re-purpose the existing community gym at McConnel Park for community use, once the new gym is open to the public.