Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Huge highway delays follow crash

by Nathan Edwards
20th Dec 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Motorists making their way from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon have been told to expect major delays, following a reported two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway.

Police crews arrived on scene on the highway just north of Caboolture just before 12pm.


Initial reports indicate two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, with one of the vehicles also towing a boat on a trailer.

No one is believed to be injured.

At 12.40pm delays stretch edfrom the Glass House Mountains all the way to Morayfield.

RACQ have advised motorists travelling southbound to pack their patience, and to potentially avoid the area if possible.


Originally published as Huge highway delays follow crash

More Stories

bruce highway crash editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s best butcher

        Premium Content REVEALED: Lockyer Valley’s best butcher

        Business Celebrity chef Matt Preston put the call out for readers to name the best butcher in the Lockyer Valley and the result is in. SEE INSIDE:

        Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

        Premium Content Fake number plates cost man a small fortune in fines

        Crime Police intercepted the man driving through Lowood with some fishy plates attached...

        ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

        Premium Content ANNOUNCED: Lockyer Valley Christmas lights winners

        Life Congratulations to all the winners of this years Christmas lights competition.