Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALCOHOL CRIME: Police are warning the community that it is illegal to supply minors with alcohol and even parents can be fined for giving their kids drinks.
ALCOHOL CRIME: Police are warning the community that it is illegal to supply minors with alcohol and even parents can be fined for giving their kids drinks.
News

Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

Alison Paterson
22nd Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Jan 2021 12:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parents who buy their children alcohol are breaking the law can could receive a massive fine.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said as the community prepares for Australia Day, people should be aware of law regarding underage drinking.

"Supply means supply even as a parent you can't supply alcohol to your kids even in a licensed premises," she said.

"Adults can be fined up to $1100 if they have been found supplying minor on a licensed premises, and even the kids can receive a fine of $220."

Act Insp Ingram said the warning comes as officers target anti-social behaviour around the Australia Day holiday.

And she said that a Northern Rivers licensed premises is also in the crosshairs of an investigation after parents were alleged to have paid for alcoholic drinks for their offspring.

"Richmond Police District Licensing officers who work closely with general duties police are investigating a case of where adults allegedly supplied alcohol to minors in a licensed premises," she said.

"If anyone has any information on this type or any other crime they can call Crimestoppers."

Crimestoppers can be ocntacted on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

alcohol-fuelled crime australia day crime lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and...

        Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Premium Content Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Council News Council sought interest from experienced caravan park operators to take over the...

        New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Premium Content New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Council News A long-standing farming family have requested a road be named after them, but a...