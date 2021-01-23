Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

ALCOHOL CRIME: Police are warning the community that it is illegal to supply minors with alcohol and even parents can be fined for giving their kids drinks.

Parents who buy their children alcohol are breaking the law can could receive a massive fine.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said as the community prepares for Australia Day, people should be aware of law regarding underage drinking.

"Supply means supply ‒ even as a parent you can't supply alcohol to your kids even in a licensed premises," she said.

"Adults can be fined up to $1100 if they have been found supplying minor on a licensed premises, and even the kids can receive a fine of $220."

Act Insp Ingram said the warning comes as officers target anti-social behaviour around the Australia Day holiday.

And she said that a Northern Rivers licensed premises is also in the crosshairs of an investigation after parents were alleged to have paid for alcoholic drinks for their offspring.

"Richmond Police District Licensing officers who work closely with general duties police are investigating a case of where adults allegedly supplied alcohol to minors in a licensed premises," she said.

"If anyone has any information on this type or any other crime they can call Crimestoppers."

Crimestoppers can be ocntacted on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.