Menu
Login
RACE DAY: More than 1000 people attended the 2018 Gatton Cup at Burgess Park on Saturday.
RACE DAY: More than 1000 people attended the 2018 Gatton Cup at Burgess Park on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor
News

Huge crowd on track at 2018 Gatton Cup

Lachlan Mcivor
by
5th Jun 2018 1:37 PM

EVERYTHING seemed to fall into place at Burgess Park on Saturday for the biggest race meet Gatton has seen in more than a decade.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said it all lined up for a "perfect day” with more than 1000 people passing through the gates.

"That was the biggest crowd we've had in probably 15 years,” Mr Kirkwood said.

"We've had nothing but really positive feedback, people have already said they're coming back next year and we've got sponsors already locked in for next year.

"The crowd was just fantastic.

"We're really pleased with how the crowd behaved considering there were so many people there on the day.”

Check out a photo gallery of the day below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
2018 gatton cup country races fashions on the field lockyer valley lockyer valley turf club photo gallery race meet
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Porters hope to serve Christmas lunch for first time ever

    Porters hope to serve Christmas lunch for first time ever

    News The development might be completed in December.

    Win slips away from Gatton Black Pigs

    Win slips away from Gatton Black Pigs

    News Gatton were unable to finish the job on Saturday.

    Grazier warns of dry times

    Grazier warns of dry times

    News Its going to get worse

    Local Partners