Huge crowd on track at 2018 Gatton Cup

RACE DAY: More than 1000 people attended the 2018 Gatton Cup at Burgess Park on Saturday. Lachlan McIvor

EVERYTHING seemed to fall into place at Burgess Park on Saturday for the biggest race meet Gatton has seen in more than a decade.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood said it all lined up for a "perfect day” with more than 1000 people passing through the gates.

"That was the biggest crowd we've had in probably 15 years,” Mr Kirkwood said.

"We've had nothing but really positive feedback, people have already said they're coming back next year and we've got sponsors already locked in for next year.

"The crowd was just fantastic.

"We're really pleased with how the crowd behaved considering there were so many people there on the day.”

