Huge compo claim over cafe chip slip

A single hot chip has seen a Melbourne cafe hit with a potential $141,000 bill after the stray fry allegedly caused a nasty accident.

Roxanne Britton was getting lunch at Zouki cafe in Clayton in January 2015 when she slipped on a hot chip and was sent tumbling to the ground, according to the Herald Sun.

The fall left Ms Britton with injuries that required more than $7000 in hospital treatment, followed by extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation which left her with more than $143,000 in bills.

The woman's claim covers just over $72,600 in weekly benefits paid to Ms Britton, $7811 in hospital expenses, just over $25,000 in impairment benefits and $34,000 in other medical expenses.

The Victorian WorkCover Authority have launched an indemnity claim against the Flinders Group, which manages the cafe. A statement of claim, seen by the Herald Sun, alleges Zouki cafe was negligent for failing to remove the chip in a timely manner.

The claim, which was filed in the County Court, also alleges it was negligent not to warn people about the potential slip hazard and that no signage was put up as warning.



China issues ominous threat to Australia

China has issued a stark threat to Australia, warning Beijing "will respond in kind" if our government joins other nations in introducing sanctions over human rights abuses.

China's ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye issued the ominous warning during a bizarre press conference yesterday, where he defended China over claims more than a Muslim Uyghurs have been sent to internment camps in the Xinjiang Province.

Mr Cheng branded the human rights claims as a "cheap stunt" and "fake news" before warning Australia not to contemplate introducing sanctions in order to target human rights abuses.

"Any people, any country, should not have any illusion that China would swallow the bitter pill of interfering or meddling in China's internal affairs trying to put so-called pressure on China," he said.

"We will not provoke but if we are provoked, we will respond in kind."

Australian authorities have previously expressed "grave concerns" over the severe human rights abuses" against Uighur.

AstraZeneca vaccine U-turn a blow to Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's strategy of relying on the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab to vaccinate the majority of Australians faces a new challenge this morning.

The shock news that the United Kingdom will move to recommend alternatives for under-30s over blood clot fears is a further blow to Australia's fraught rollout program.

The European medicines safety committee urged countries overnight to continue to use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in all age groups but issued warnings that unusual blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect.

Despite that finding that the vaccine is safe and the benefits outweigh the risks, the UK moved swiftly overnight to declare the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be given to under-30s if an alternative is available.

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the risk/benefit balance for the AZ vaccine for younger people could be finely balanced because they are less likely to die from COVID than older people.

It is not because the vaccine is not safe or more likely to cause blood clots in younger people.

- Samantha Maiden

'Polar blast' could bring coldest day of year

A "polar blast" of Antarctic air is set to sweep across Australia's south this weekend bringing rain and plunging temperatures.

"A spell of unseasonably warm weather will come to an abrupt end over central and southern Australia this weekend," said Sky News Weather senior meteorologist Tom Saunders.

The double hit of cold fronts could be so powerful, it may lead to the coldest day of the year so far on Sunday or Monday.

Temperatures could drop so low on Sunday that hail and snow are real possibilities. Melbourne is likely to see its maximum fall from near 30C on Thursday to just 15C on Sunday.

South Australia, southern parts of NSW and the ACT could all feel the chill. Canberra is forecast to hit zero first thing on Sunday morning.

Originally published as Huge compo claim over cafe chip slip