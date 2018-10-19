Menu
Login
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Murdered Gold Coast man Huegio Bonham.
Crime

Financial planner murdered client with hammer

by AAP
19th Oct 2018 6:09 PM

A FINANCIAL planner who bashed a Gold Coast man to death with a hammer during a heated business meeting has been found guilty of murder.

Trung The Ma, 35, admitted killing Huegio Bonham, 63, in 2014, but argued due to his poor mental health at the time, coupled with his client's attempt to blackmail him, he should be found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The jury disagreed and in the Brisbane Supreme Court this evening they found Ma guilty of murdering Mr Bonham in a bid to cover up his theft of $706,000 from his client.

editors picks murder queensland crime

Top Stories

    Dawson's project car a family affair

    Dawson's project car a family affair

    News David Dawson has fond memories of his dad's Holden HR wagon, and is now creating more memories with his own.

    Medicine is the next step for valedictorian

    Medicine is the next step for valedictorian

    News Grantham's Jarra Grigg pushed himself to success

    A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

    A 'what-if' plan can be difference between life, death

    News Emergency Services day set to deliver key messages

    Local Partners