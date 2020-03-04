Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cancer Council CEO Chris McMillan said occasionally some types of HPV persist in the body and if left untreated, can become cancerous.
Cancer Council CEO Chris McMillan said occasionally some types of HPV persist in the body and if left untreated, can become cancerous.
News

HPV leads to cervical cancer risk

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY is Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Awareness Day and women are being urged to learn about the associated risks.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said most cases of cervical cancer are caused by the infection.

"Four out of five people will experience HPV at some stage of their lives, with the virus affecting both males and females," Ms McMillan said.

"Occasionally some types of HPV persist in the body and if left untreated, can become cancerous.

"With major research breakthroughs bringing preventable measures such as the HPV vaccination and cervical screening test, (we) encourage women to be proactive about their health to ensure their best chance of survival of cervical cancer."

Ms McMillan said while the infection is harmless for most people, women with HPV that are exposed to tobacco smoke are also more susceptible to developing cervical cancer.

For more information, phone 13 11 20 or visit cancer.org.au/cervicalscreening.

cancer cervical cancer hpv human papillomavirus human papillomavirus awareness day
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race course upgrades celebrated with official opening

        premium_icon Race course upgrades celebrated with official opening

        News THE Mooney Valley of South East Queensland has undergone a facelift, adding to the already popular racing facility.

        Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        premium_icon Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        News A Bizarre recording made as part of extraordinary neighbour dispute has ended in...

        Ute destroyed after aircon sparks car blaze

        premium_icon Ute destroyed after aircon sparks car blaze

        News TURNING on the aircon had the opposite effect for one driver today, when it caused...

        Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        premium_icon Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        News NO public submissions can be made to council about the Hatton Vale golf course...