How you can see some of the best gardens in Lockyer

Lockyer gardeners can open their gardens as visitor-welcome areas this Laidley Spring Festival.

GETTING out among beautiful and colourful gardens will be on again this year as part of Laidley Spring Festival.

The Laidley Spring Festival’s renowned Open Garden Scheme will once again showcase some of the region’s loveliest gardens, despite changes to the Festival’s usual format.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Laidley Spring Festival will proceed mostly online; however avid gardeners can now register their address as a visitor-welcome area in this year’s Open Garden Scheme.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the Open Garden Scheme was a great opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated and creative gardeners who call the Lockyer Valley home.

“If you’re proud of your garden and would still like to show it off, we think this is a great concept,” she said.

“Many of our residents find great pleasure in their gardens and have diversified to waterwise plants and setups to make the most of the minimal rainfall since the drought declaration two years ago.

“Particularly over the last few months as people have been staying at home, they have turned to the garden for a sense of achievement, companionship with other family members and many are growing edible plants which is great.”

While there will be no prizes or judging, anyone interested is encouraged to register their address for the Scheme, which will be held to coincide with the usual Laidley Spring Festival period, from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 September from 10am – 2pm each day.

A list of registered properties will feature on the Festival’s website and Facebook page.

To participate, contact council on 1300 005 872 or by email at lockyerevents@lvrc.qld.gov.au.

A registration form and COVID-Safe terms and conditions will be sent to you.

Registrations close at 4.30pm on Friday 28 August 2020.