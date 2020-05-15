How you can score $100 just by shopping local

KEEP IT HERE: Lockyer Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson said shopping local is more important now that ever. Picture: File

KEEP IT HERE: Lockyer Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson said shopping local is more important now that ever. Picture: File

SIMPLY by shopping locally, you could become $100 richer.

The Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry is encouraging shoppers to keep their cash local through a new shop local campaign.

President Paul Emmerson said shoppers just need to spend $10 in a participating store and they would go into the draw to win one of two $100 Lockyer Valley Gift Cards.

“We’re wanting to promote local businesses and create a little bit of encouragement for (businesses) to post what they’ve got for people to be aware,” Mr Emmerson said.

“Hopefully it will encourage people to become more aware of what available and to shop locally.”

Lockyer Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson.

Shoppers only need to spend locally at participating businesses, and leave their details.

The winners are drawn on Monday afternoons.

“Just ask them to enter you into the competition,” Mr Emmerson said.

With coronavirus having a major impact on local businesses, Mr Emmerson said it was vital the community supported their local shops.

He added he had seen an increase in recent weeks of locals staying local to buy goods.

“People are coming and perhaps enjoying doing things locally, doing more things at home … rather than heading to the big smoke all the time,” he said.

Shoppers can also go into the draw to win a $50 gift card, simply by liking and sharing a post on the chamber’s Facebook page and tagging three friends to encourage them to shop locally.

“The main message is we welcome people to shop here and encourage them to do that as much as we can,” Mr Emmerson said.