Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Australian of the Year Awards 2021 Logo: QLD Government
Australian of the Year Awards 2021 Logo: QLD Government
News

How you can nominate a Lockyer hero for Australia Day award

Hugh Suffell
4th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AS 2020 draws to a close, so too does the chance to recognise some of the Lockyer Valley’s wonderful volunteers and community leaders for the 2021 Australia Day Awards.

Nominations for the awards close in two weeks, and Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan has encouraged residents to recognise someone they know in the community worthy of an award.

“Here in the Lockyer Valley we are so fortunate to have so many individuals and groups that volunteer their time week after week, to help others” Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan said while residents don’t do it for the recognition, “an Australia Day award nomination was a fitting way to say your efforts are valued”.

Award categories include:

  • Citizen of the Year
  • Young Citizen of the Year
  • Junior Sports Award
  • Senior Sports Award
  • Sporting/Community Group of the Year
  • Arts and Cultural Award
  • Community Event of the Year
  • Volunteer of the Year

Nominations close on November 16, 2020.

More information can be found on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council website.

australian of the year award nominations lockyer valley regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: New Plainland school blessed, construction continues

        Premium Content PHOTOS: New Plainland school blessed, construction continues

        News TIMBER that was felled from former farmland has been used to create a shovel for the Lockyer Valley’s newest school.

        How these Lockyer gallopers excelled in life after racing

        Premium Content How these Lockyer gallopers excelled in life after racing

        Sport THEIR racing careers might be over, but there’s thoroughbreds in the Lockyer Valley...

        Gatton man busted with 62 charges for illegal accommodation

        Premium Content Gatton man busted with 62 charges for illegal accommodation

        News Local horticultural workers were living in two Lockyer Valley properties that were...

        Plainland woman pleads guilty to abusing RSPCA inspector

        Premium Content Plainland woman pleads guilty to abusing RSPCA inspector

        News A PLAINLAND mum has downloaded an RSPCA inspectors picture from facebook and...