How you can find out more about Inland Rail

INFO NIGHT: Residents will be able to have their questions answered on the Gowire to Helidon section of the Inland Rail next week.

RESIDENTS can find out more about the impacts of the proposed Inland Rail route, with further community info sessions next week.

ARTC’s Gowrie to Helidon Inland Rail project team is holding a new round of information sessions ahead of submitting the Environment Impact Statement for the section to the Queensland Office of the Co-ordinator General for examination.

G2H project manager Max Nichols said this new round of information sessions would be held at Gowrie Junction, Helidon, Withcott and Toowoomba.

“Inland Rail continues to engage with directly affected landowners, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley regional councils, local community groups and the State Government in preparation for the lodging of the EIS,” Mr Nichols said.

“The Gowrie to Helidon project team are working toward achieving the best possible alignment, which we will then submit to the Office of the Co-ordinator General for examination under the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process.”

To navigate the steep and difficult terrain of Toowoomba Range, Mr Nichols said the team were proposing a 6km tunnel and a number of viaducts and cuttings, making the Gowrie to Helidon section “very unique”.

“The upcoming community information sessions will focus on our initial findings of the Environmental Impact Statement investigations for the new 28km dual gauge track between Gowrie and Helidon,” he said.

“I encourage the local community to attend and share their feedback so we can submit our alignment with this information, together with our engineering solutions to cross the Toowoomba Range, to the Queensland Co-ordinator General for evaluation.”

Community members are invited to provide their feedback by visiting one of the following information sessions: