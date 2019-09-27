How you can de-clutter your house and make a few bucks too

BARGAIN: Looking for an excuse to have a splurge with out the guilt or hit to your wallet - then look no further.

Amber Gibson

DECLUTTER your life, and make a few bucks when the Garage Sale Trail hits the Lockyer Valley in just over three weeks.

For the third year, the region will be taking part in the national event, with nearly 40 garage sales already registered for September 19 and 20.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Cr Tanya Milligan will embrace the reuse theme and don her pre-loved goods in the name of a great cause.

"The Garage Sale Trail has built a reputation as a source for classic fashion and vintage finds and it's not too late to jump on the bandwagon,” Mayor Milligan said.

"Putting second-hand first when it comes to clothes can make a real impact.

"For example, if your next pair of jeans were a second-hand find, you'd save the same amount of carbon dioxide as watching every series of Game of Thrones four times on a big-screen TV.”

Households, schools and community groups can rid their cupboards of cobwebs while contributing to sustainable outcomes, and Cr Milligan is encouraging all residents to consider how they can get involved.

With tough drought conditions, she said the event was a perfect opportunity to indulge in a bit of guilt free splurging while helping out local families and organisations.

"It's fun, and it's quirky and now is a really important time for us to be doing that,” she said.

"We are doing it tough, we're in a drought and Christmas is just around the corner.”

It's free to put your sale on the trail at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/Lockyer-Valley.