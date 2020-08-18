How you can benefit from hemical subsidy to combat fireweed

Council is urging landholders to be vigilant for fireweed. Photo: File image.

Council is urging landholders to be vigilant for fireweed. Photo: File image.

WINTER rainfall has been enough to encourage a pesky weed to bloom across the Somerset Region.

But a chemical subsidy program is on offer to landholders in the region.

The Somerset Regional Council is reminding landholders to be on the lookout for fireweed.

An invasive pest plant that competes with pastures and can be toxic to livestock, bright yellow fireweed flowers are starting to appear across the region.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said early identification was one of the keys to stopping its spread.

Don’t let the bright yellow petals fool you – this is one “flower” you don’t want to be growing. Photo: File Image

“Depending on the size of the infestation, the most effective way to control fireweed is to hand remove it, bag it and leave it in the sun for three to four days to destroy the plant and seed before disposing of it in landfill or burning it,” Cr Lehmann said.

“A Queensland Government pest fact sheet with recommended control methods for fireweed can be found at daf.qld.gov.au.

“Landholders can also access council’s Chemical Subsidy Program for the control of fireweed.”

To claim the chemical subsidy: