How you can be in a Gatton play without acting experience

CURTAINS UP: Lockyer Regional Performing Arts’ Grace Crichton is getting ready to direct her first play solo. But first, she needs actors. You can audition for a part this weekend.

CURTAINS UP: Lockyer Regional Performing Arts’ Grace Crichton is getting ready to direct her first play solo. But first, she needs actors. You can audition for a part this weekend.

IF YOU have ever thought about a career in acting, there's a chance to try it out without having to travel to Brisbane or move to Melbourne.

After claiming the Arts and Cultural award in the Lockyer Valley Australia Day awards, Lockyer Regional Performing Arts is calling on community members to audition for its upcoming play, The White Sheep of the Family.

Play director Grace Crichton said the theatre company was not just interested in seasoned actors, but wanted to hear from anyone interested in giving performing a go.

"The great thing about our community is there's just so much hidden talent we just don't know about," Grace said.

"While it can be a bit daunting to think about being in a play, you never know unless you give it a shot."

She said it was more important for someone to be enthusiastic than to be experienced.

"We just want people who are willing to give it a crack, work hard and create something beautiful which is going to entertain a multitude of people at the end of the day," she said.

"There is a pretty large commitment involved, so you do need to be willing to commit each Sunday for rehearsals until the end of May."

Auditions will get under way on Sunday, February 2 at the Laidley Cultural Centre from 12.30pm.

Grace said there was no need for actors to register or prepare material for the audition as they would be given scripts to read from during their slot.

"Just bring a snack and some water to get you through the afternoon," she said.

Nine roles are up for grabs for all genders, for those in their teens or above.

"There will be a children's play in the second half of the year but this is an adult's play with a fairly small cast," Grace said.

Grace will take the reigns to bring the British comedy to the stage in her first solo directing mission with LRPA.