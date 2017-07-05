How will the 2017/18 Lockyer budget affect you?

Lockyer Valley regional mayor Tanya Milliga says the 2017-18 budget is about being responsible and accountable, while planning for the region's future

SUSTAINABILTY, responsibly and accountability is the new sexy according to Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan as she handed down the 2017/18 Budget.

The "financially responsible budget” will make sure the Lockyer Valley Regional Council is on track with a $1.4m surplus for the next financial year.

Residential ratepayers will see an increase of 1.98%, which for 65% of residents means an increase of about $50 a year.

For farmers it means a rise of 4.98%, meaning most farms will see a rise of about $150 a year.

Other increases include the Emergency Preparedness Levy, with an increase of $4 per year.

The Waste (Bin) Collection Levy has increased by $10 per annum in line with contract cost increases, however good news is the Waste Management Levy has decreased by $7 per annum.

A $14 per year Environment Levy has been included for the 2017/18 year, which will partially fund council's environmental initiatives including Pest Management.

And a $2 per annum levy to fund council's contribution to the South East Queensland Resilient Rivers Initiative has been included.

"This initiative aims to deliver projects to keep soil on the land and protect our catchments, all of which are vital in an agricultural area such as the Lockyer Valley,” Cr Milligan said.

"Council has retained its rating concessions for pensioners and for ratepayers who pay their General Rates and Waste and Recycling Collection Charges in full by the due date.”

The 2017/18 Budget provides for $56.6m in operating revenue and $55.20m in expenditure, giving the council a predicted operating surplus of $1.4 million for the year.

"This budget is about being responsible and accountable, while planning for the future,” Cr Milligan said.

"It is ensuring we have the money to not only pay down debt, but to put money aside for our future growth, and the ability to absorb unexpected shocks such as natural disasters.”