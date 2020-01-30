How wildlife carers can secure vital grant funding

GRANTS AVAILABLE: Jalu was injured by fire in Wardell during the recent bush fires affecting the region and is being treated at the Friends of the Koala sanctuary.

COMPENSATION could soon be on its way to the tireless volunteers devoting themselves to helping native wildlife stricken by the fires.

Applications opened this week for the Queensland Government’s Wildlife Carers Assistance Grants, which aim to help support wildlife carers, many of whom are dealing with more animals than usual in the wake of recent fires.

The program offers grants of up to $2000 for individual wildlife carers and up to $5000 for wildlife care organisations.

Funding must be put towards projects or purchases which directly assist existing Queensland wildlife carers and care groups in the rescue and rehabilitation services they provide to sick or injured wildlife.

To be eligible, applicants must have held a current Queensland permit as a wildlife rehabilitator or wildlife care group for at least 12 months and be undertaking rehabilitation activities from their registered location.

Applications must include a copy of the person or group’s wildlife permit and any relevant quotes and design dimensions for the project being applied for.

The total funding pool available is only $130,000, with successful applications being awarded in the order they are received, so interested applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible.

Submission will close 4pm on February 19.

More information about the grants program, including program guidelines and the application form can be found on the Queensland Government website.