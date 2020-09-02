How turf club will make COVID racing work this Saturday

Looking for a day out? Horse racing will be on in Gatton this Saturday for Tradie’s Race Day. (PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL)

RACING: Horse racing at Gatton this Saturday will go ahead, but with a few twists allowing 500 patrons to get trackside.

It’s the Lockyer Valley Turf Club’s annual tradie’s day, which was initially scheduled to take place before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March.

But turf club president Terry Kirkwood said the club was able to reschedule, bringing the popular race day from a Friday to a Saturday.

“The race day isn’t just for the club, it helps people by giving them something they can come to – they can get out of the house,” Kirkwood said.

“It gives people an outing without having to travel too far.”

Majority of tickets are available for pre-purchase, and any not sold will be available at the gate with a maximum attendance of 500.

Lockyer Valley Turf Club president Terry Kirkwood.

With a COVID-19 plan in place, the regular attractions will be available, just in a different way.

Fashions on the field will be a go-ahead, but there won’t be a parade.

Instead, judges will wander the field spotting the best dressed men and women, with the winners to be announced individually, Kirkwood said.

Spectating will be seated, but the bar, canteen, tote and bookies will be operating.

“We just ask for everyone to look after each other and be COVID compliant,” Kirkwood said.

“Unfortunately, the public is not allowed down to the stalls, and there’s no photos after the races.

“Owners can’t go into the mounting yard to get photos – it’s the protocol we have to keep in place.”

Kirkwood said six races are scheduled for Saturday, with the track rated a soft 5 at present.

“The track is looking really good, but we’ll get it to a good 4 by Saturday with good weather predicted.”

To purchase a ticket to the race day, click here.