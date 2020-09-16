How to turn your unwanted junk into easy cash

The annual Garage Sale Trail will be on again in November (File Image).

IF you have unwanted junk, the regional Garage Sale Trail will be the perfect opportunity to turn it into someone else’s treasure.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council has joined the 10th annual Garage Sale Trail event for November 21 and 22.

Households, schools, community groups and local businesses can take part in person by hosting a sale, and visiting sales.

For the first time, they can also take part in online virtual garage sales.

The online element will not only work to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic, but also assist sellers in finding the right buyers for their preloved items – no matter their locations.

For those hosting or shopping at physical sales, Garage Sale Trail will provide guidelines to ensure COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions are in place.

Community Facilities and Waste Portfolio Councillor Jason Cook said the trail was powered by councils across Australia who were dedicated to helping their communities economically recover and reduce waste through the sale of second-hand goods.

“Garage Sale Trail is a great opportunity for people to connect with their community, have lots of fun and make some extra pocket money.

“We are thrilled to be involved with the initiative and encourage everyone in the community to register – with many of us still at home this is an excellent opportunity to declutter and rehome those things we don’t need anymore,” Cr Cook said.

Sale hosts will also receive tips and tricks, as well as marketing material to help achieve the best result.

Garage Sale Trail Co-Founder Andrew Valder said organisers projected more than two-million items will be listed for sale and diverted from landfill over the Garage Sale Trail weekend.

“Despite our focus rightly being shifted towards the pandemic, the issue of waste hasn’t gone away.

“In fact, COVID-19 has clearly demonstrated our impact on the planet as well as proven that with a little teamwork, we can achieve great things,” he said.

Garage Sale Trail is part of Lockyer Valley Regional Council’s commitment to reducing landfill and supporting residents to reuse and reduce waste at home.

To host a sale or shop the Trail you can register for free at www.garagesaletrail.com.au/lockyer-valley