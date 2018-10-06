How to know if cabin crew fancy you

How to tell if a flight attendants fancies you through a cheeky word game. Picture: Getty

HAVE you ever taken a flight and wondered if the cabin crew is giving you the eye?

It turns out there's a way to find out, because flight attendants have a secret word they use for when they have a crush on passengers - you won't find out until it's pretty much too late though.

According to one senior member of cabin crew, the "cheerio game" is played when passengers are disembarking from the plane, The Sun reported.

The crew member, who goes by the name LTN330 on the Cabin Crew forum said: "There's the cheerio game you can play when passengers disembark.

"When you're standing there going 'buh-bye, thank you, take care' etc when you see someone you fancy, you say 'cheerio'."

"You need to do it with a buddy and the challenge is to keep a straight face."

So what do you do if you actually want to flirt with a member of the cabin crew on your flight?

Amanda Pleva, a flight attendant with 14 years of experience and a column on FlyerTalk, says there's a stricter code of conduct than if you were hitting on someone in a bar or club.

She has detailed the best way to flirt with a member of cabin crew to guarantee success, with tips on when to attempt conversation and even what to wear on your feet.

Whatever you do, don't ask them to join the Mile High Club though.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.