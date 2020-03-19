How to stay busy during the coronavirus crisis

Make the most of the great outdoors in the Somerset region during coronavirus crisis.

ALTHOUGH many events are being cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, there are still plenty of things to do in the region while remaining socially distant.

Both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions are home to many natural features, including walking trails, national parks, and waterways.

Libraries/galleries

Though the situation may change at any time, council-operated art galleries and libraries remain open to the public at the moment.

In the Somerset region, loan limits and loan durations have been increased to accommodate for those who are looking to stock up on books.

Visitor information centres are also open, though with minimal staff, as volunteer workers have been asked to stay home.

National parks

The Somerset Region is also home to numerous national parks and forests, some of which are accessible to the public.

These include the D’Aguilar National Park, Conondale National Park, Ravensbourne National Park, Jimna State Forest, and Benarkin State Forest.

These parks have walking trails, driving tracks, lookouts, and day use areas, and some even including campgrounds.

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail

Follow in the footsteps of history as you walk, run, or ride along the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, which passes through many of Somerset’s picturesque towns.

You can keep fit, and explore the natural beauty of the region at the same time, on your own or in a group.

Lake Somerset

This waterway is a water sport haven, with motorised and non-motorised watercraft allowed on the lake.

Water skiing, jet skiing, wakeboarding and tubing are all permitted on Lake Somerset, for the time being.

Wivenhoe Dam

Explore Southeast Queensland’s largest water reserve at one of the numerous campgrounds or day use areas which surround Wivenhoe Dam.

Wildlife is in abundance, with wallabies, kangaroos and birds frequenting the shoreline and soaking up the sun.

Fishing from the shore and certain boats is allowed in some areas, and there are also nature trails to explore.

Many of the campgrounds are privately owned, so inquiries will need to be made directly to determine if these sites have been impacted by COVID-19.

Narda Lagoon

In Laidley, Lions Park and Narda Lagoon are the perfect places to relax for a picnic or quiet outing.

The park features shelter sheds, tables and seating, toilets, a playground and barbecues.

There is also 48-hour rest area beside nearby.

Lake Apex

Take a peaceful wander around this lush lake, or sit down in the shade while the kids unwind on the playground.

Lake Apex is also an ideal location for bird watching — 153 different species of birds have been recorded at Lake Apex and the neighbouring Lake Freeman.