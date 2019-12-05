Menu
Somerset Regional Council has established new policy guidelines for its Community Assistance Grants program.
Council News

How to secure grants for your club, group

Nathan Greaves
5th Dec 2019 5:00 AM

CHANGES have been made to one local government’s grants policy, refining the process for selection and distribution.

Community Assistance Grants are a local govrenment’s way of recognising potential, and giving back to individuals and groups in their community, to help fund ventures and events.

The Somerset Regional Council first approved its Community Assistance Grants policy in 2008, and it has undergone numerous rounds of reviews and amendments in the years since then.

The newest round of changes incorporate clearer criteria for determining funding levels, to ensure consistency in the distribution of funds.

Two major funding rounds for the grants will be held each year, spaced six months apart. Grants of up to $500 will be available for small-scale events; up to $1000 for large-scale events; up to $1500 for annual agricultural shows; and up to $2000 for other large-scale regional events.

Applications must clearly address the community benefit provided by the proposed project, event, or service, and include supporting documentation and quotations to verify the amount of money being applied for.

The policy also covers Excellence Bursaries — smaller grants given to individuals in order to encourage excellence, and support participation in sporting, cultural, or academic events.

People selected to take part in events may apply for these bursaries to cover transportation, equipment, and other associated costs associated.

Grants of $100 are afford to participants selected for regional level events; $300 for state level events; and $500 for national level selections.

The new policy also includes an additional level of funding, offering grants of up to $750 for applicants who have been approved to attend international events.

At their November 27 meeting, Somerset councillors unanimously agreed to rescind the previous version of the policy, in favour of adopting the amended one.

To read the policy in full, or to find out more about Somerset Regional Council’s Community Assistance Grants and Excellence Bursaries, visit: https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/community/community-assistance-grants.

