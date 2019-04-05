How to save a life and get a photo while doing it

CUTE CATS: Angela Sermon and Carly Richmond founding members of the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue show three of the cats up for adoption.

CUTE CATS: Angela Sermon and Carly Richmond founding members of the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue show three of the cats up for adoption. Meg Bolton

FIND a companion, save a life or just help a charity - you could do one or all three this weekend by attending the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue Easter pet portrait day.

From inside the Animal Angels Wellness and Fertility Clinic in Marburg cameras will be flashing, cats will be purring, and people will be smiling - all to get the best shot with their beloved felines.

The event is an opportunity for people to get an Easter themed photograph with their felines while helping an important cause, which gives abandoned cats and kittens a second chance at life.

Every day, the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue co-founder Carly Richmond receives at least two calls from people who want to abandon felines, but there's nothing she can do for them.

The rescue group was founded just two months ago, and only has space to care for 11 felines at the homes of three foster carers.

While Ms Richmond can't presently provide physical help to those wanting to surrender cats and kittens, she provides advice and support to those who contact her.

"The aim is to change the culture about cats in general,” Ms Richmond said.

"Cats do have value. Even if you are looking for a cat that you want to be in a barn, there may be a cat that you can get desexed and vaccinated and save their life.”

At present, the rescue group are partnered with the Brisbane Valley Cat Rescue while they work towards becoming a registered charity.

The partnership allows donors to make a tax deductible donation.

Ms Richmond is studying to become a vet nurse and for the past two years she has saved the lives of cats on death row, along with others abandoned.

The act of kindness was completely self-funded until she established the Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue.

In just two months, the rescue has already rehomed four felines.

The adoption fees from those felines have funded the purchase of kitty litter and food, allowing Ms Richmond to keep a little extra coin in her back pocket.

She said the adoptions were just the first step for the rescue group.

In the next two months, Ms Richmond hoped to have the group listed as a registered charity and have found homes for more felines.

The photo shoot event is her next attempt to get the cats noticed.

Seven kittens will be at the portrait event and those interested can rent them for a photo for a gold coin donation.

Ms Richmond said the felines will be available to adopt, but if people didn't have the space to take a kitten home they could sponsor one online.

The sponsorship fee will help feed and house the felines until they find their forever home.

For more information visit Lockyer Valley Cat Rescue on Facebook.