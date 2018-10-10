How to protect yourself during a hailstorm

AS LARGE hailstones this week pelted parts of the Sunshine Coast, shocking new data revealed most Queenslanders don't know how to protect themselves and their properties in a hailstorm.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said only one quarter of people surveyed would take action to protect their property if hail was predicted, with most others admitting they would not know what to do.

"Unfortunately only 26 per cent of Queenslanders said they'd move their car and outdoor items undercover if a hailstorm's coming. That's pretty shocking considering this is exactly what everyone should be doing in the lead-up to a severe storm.

"If you can, move your car into a garage or undercover, but never park under a tree. Bring breakable outdoor items like glass tables undercover as well as any loose items which could be blown around in the storm.

"But remember your safety's most important, so only do this preparation if you have enough time before the hail begins - don't go out into a storm to move your property, it's just not worth getting injured."

Ms Clinton said RACQ was also concerned by the number of people who did not know what to do if a hailstorm hit when they were behind the wheel.

"Some people admitted they'd continue driving as normal until they got to their destination," she said.

"If you do find yourself driving in a hailstorm, slow down, turn your lights on and pull over as soon as it's safe to do so. If you're stopped on the roadside, turn your hazard lights on so people can see you.

"Don't exit the vehicle if you're stopped on a busy road or in heavy hail as you risk injuring yourself - and if you're worried about windows breaking, shelter behind the driver's seat."