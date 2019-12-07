How to meet Santa in the Somerset this Christmas

BE DAZZLED: Geoff Beattie has once again opened his beautifully decorated home to fund raise for the Leukaemia Foundation.

IF MEETING Santa is high on your priority list, a street in a Somerset town may be your next dream destination between 7pm and 10pm.

Two adjacent addresses in Glamorgan Vale, including number 7 Beattie Road, have burst into life for the entire Christmas season.

The properties – one occupied by Geoff Beattie and the other by his son – have been dappled in fairy lights, each December for the past 15 years.

Geoff estimated his property alone was draped in more than 400,000 fairy lights.

“We didn’t count each light but we counted each garden and how many packs were in each garden,” he said.

More than 10 gardens, each boasting different themed displays feature across the properties.

“We have an Australia garden, a manger garden, snow garden, rose garden, the cricket pitch, the golf course, the pond garden, the front hedge and the main front garden,” he said.

“Mr favourite is the fairyland – it’s in the double garage with all these little houses.”

During the years, the homes have been growing in decor, becoming more magnificent year after year as each decorator attempted to out-decorate his neighbour.

Geoff said 2019 was the year the two properties not only looked stunning individually but blended nicely.

“We started in October and finished on Sunday evening at 5 o’clock,” Geoff said.

“It ties together – over the whole 800 metres.”

Even though the father-son duo won’t be entering into any competitions this year, the displays aren’t just for fun: Geoff and his son use the opportunity to raise money for the Lockyer Brisbane Valley Leukaemia Foundation.

“I will have tins out for donations,” he said.

“Last year we raised $2800 – it’s always between $2500 and $3000.”

A coffee cart and ice cream van will be on site most nights and, for the 10 days leading up to Christmas, a special guest will be singing carols.

“We do have Santa Claus come to sing Jingle Bells with the kids,” Geoff said.