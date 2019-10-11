How to keep busy this weekend

The Murphy's Creek Chilli Festival is one of the many events happening this weekend

Another busy weekend lies ahead, with a range of activities on offer to appeal to all kinds of tastes.

Lockyer Valley Speedway

If you love the sound of fast cars and the smell of burning rubber, then come along to check out the first Lockyer Valley Speedway event for the 2019/2020 season.

The program kicks off at the Gatton Showgrounds from with multiple classes from juniors to the very fast 125cc gear box karts.

The main event will begin at 4pm, when visitors will be able to watch track champions of both Stockcars and Nostalgia Sedans race around the track.

Tickets are $25 for adults, students/pensioners $15 and kids under 12 are Free.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 12, 1pm - 9pm, at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Moore Art Gallery Exhibitions

Art lovers are invited to visit the charming village this month, as the Old Church Gallery will be showcasing a range of artworks.

Set to be featured in October are works from Harrold Lane, Kathy Ellem, Anthony Donas Deborah Johnston-Booker, and Lorraine Newman.

Visitors are also welcome to indulge in the delicious local products and produce available from the gallery's cafe.

The gallery is open 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Sunday.

Masonic Lodge Open Day

The Gatton Masonic Lodge is celebrating 125 years with an open day this weekend.

Learn more about this enigmatic organisation as they open their doors to the public from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The lodge can be found at 70 Railway Street, Gatton.

To find out more, contact David Green on 0407 831 326.

Murphy's Creek Chilli Festival

Get ready for a spicy Sunday at Queensland's biggest chilli festival.

The fiery fruit's fourth annual festival is set to feature a variety of fun for people of all ages, even those who aren't chilli enthusiasts.

There'll be live music, a beer garden, cooking demonstrations, world food trucks, competitions, and plenty more.

The event will be raising money for the Lockyer Valley SES, Murphy's Creek Rural Fire Brigade, and Buy-a-Bale.

The event will take place the Murphy's Creek Grounds on October 13, 10am - 4pm.

Laidley Pony Club Open Day

This Sunday, the Laidley Pony Club will be holding a Sporting Open Day fundraiser at the Laidley Showgrounds, in support of Abbie Sweeper.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Abbie's recovery, and attendees are encouraged to wear green in acknowledgment of her.

There will be a range of events and prizes for riders of all ages throughout the day.

Nominations open at 7am, while the open day runs from 8:30am - 5:30pm.

For more information, visit the club's Facebook page, or call 0432 537 563.

Stanthorpe Charity Dance

A fundraising dance is on its way to Gatton this Sunday, in a bid to raise support for communities in need.

Organised by the two-man Let's Dance Band, the Oktoberfest-themed event hopes to raise funds for the Stanthorpe Fire and Drought Appeal.

There will be a range of musical performances to dance along to, including old time songs, new vogue, rock and roll, and plenty more.

The event will take place at the Gatton Shire Hall, from 1pm - 5pm.