How to keep busy this Valentine’s Day weekend

There are plenty of classic country events to attend this Valentine’s Day weekend.

Friday, February 14

Laidley Village Markets

Browse around for local produce, homemade goods, crafts, collectables, books and lots more at this weekly market day.

The markets go from 7am to 1pm at Patrick Street, Laidley.

Saturday, February 15

Murphy’s Creek Markets

Settle in and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere at these classic country markets.

There’s sure to be something for everyone, with snacks available as well.

The markets are at the Murphys Creek Tavern, from 7am to 1pm.

Moore Markets

Come on down to the Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall this weekend to explore the community stalls and take in some local history.

The event goes from 6:30am to 12pm.

Esk Markets

Pipeliner Park in Esk will also be hosting markets on Saturday, from 7am to 12pm.

Fashion Parade

The Lowood Slimmers club is hosting their Portofino Fashion Parade at the Lowood Show Hall from 1pm this Saturday.

Call 5426 1468 to find out more.

Valentine’s Dance

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Marburg Show Hall from 7:30pm on Saturday evening.

Supper is included with the event, as well as lucky spots prizes, and a raffle.

Sunday, February 16

Fernvale Markets

The weekly markets are back again at Fernvale, from 6am to 12pm.

There will be plenty of stalls from far and wide in attendance, with all proceeds going to the Fernvale School P&C.

Country Music

Head on down to the Murphys Creek Community Centre for an afternoon of musical fun this Sunday, from midday to 4.30pm.

Entry is $5, and the event will include lucky door prizes and raffles.

Visitors are asked to bring their own lunch, and some afternoon tea to share.