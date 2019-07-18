How to keep busy in the region this weekend

Gatton Show

PREPARE for a weekend of fun with family and friends at the 2019 Gatton Show. Featuring animals, agriculture, live performances, rides, fireworks, showbags and much more. There's plenty to see and do for kids and adults.

The show begins today with the 10th Anniversary Dairy Showcase, with the main show taking place tomorrow and Saturday.

There will also be equestrian events on Sunday.

For more information, prices, and schedules, consult the show website: https://www.gattonshowsociety.com.au

Gatton Bonfire

FOR those interested in fireworks of a different kind, check out the public bonfire on Friday night.

This event aims to share and celebrate community culture, and welcomes backpackers and international students as well as locals.

Organisers promise plenty to experience throughout the evening, with whip cracking, live music, fireball throwing, and lots more.

There'll also be a barbeque dinner in the afternoon as part of the event, though guests are asked to bring their own meat.

Visitors are welcome bring along their blankets and sleeping bags, to stay the night and sleep under the starry sky.

The bonfire will be held from 5:30pm onwards at 323 Woodlands Rd, Gatton.

Glenore Grove Christmas in July Dance

GLENORE Grove Dance is hosting Christmas in July. Enjoy a fun filled night full of dancing and a live performance from Joy Times. Dinner will also be provided as part of the $25 entry fee.

The event kicks off at 5:30pm, with meals served at 6:00pm, with the dances beginning at 7:30pm and lasting all night long.

The dance will be held at 9 Brightview Road, Glenore Grove.

Stories of Somerset

ART lovers can enjoy two new exhibits coming to the Somerset Regional Art Gallery this weekend.

Sandi Harrold's Colourful Chaos II is a showcase of vibrant, country-inspired colour pieces.

Kerry Hetherington's The Story of Us is a bright and quirky acknowledgement of acknowledges the stories of ordinary people who grow, live and work in Somerset.

The exhibit opening from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday afternoon is free to enter, but bookings are essential.

The gallery can be found at the Condensery, 29 Factory Road, Toogoolawah.

Old Stonehouse tours

EXPLORE a piece of Somerset history with tours of the Old Stonehouse in Moore.

Buses will be running from the Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall to the Stonehouse from 9am to 3pm on Saturday.

These buses are the only way to access the hall, and cost a $5 fee.

A variety of historical and heritage displays will be on show at the Moore Hall to coincide with the tours, including singing and carriage rides.

The local community markets will also be taking place at this time.