How to keep busy across the region this weekend

The HMCCQ bike swap is one of the events happening this weekend Picture: Contributed

HMCCQ Bike Swap

The Laidley Motorcycle Only Swap Meet provides a venue for motorcycle enthusiasts to buy, sell and swap, motorcycles, motorcycle parts, and motorcycle memorabilia.

There are usually about 300 vendors, approximately 1,200 patrons, making it one of the biggest motorcycle only swap meets in Queensland.

The event will take place at the Laidley Showgrounds on October 26 and 27, from 6am to 5pm.

Open Gardens

The winners of the 2019 Somerset Garden Competition have been announced, and next weekend is the time to see some of these gardens for yourself.

Take the opportunity this weekend to explore the Somerset's award-winning gardens, as avid plant-growers show off their hard work to the public.

The gardens will be open for viewing on October 26 and 27, from 9am to 2pm.

For the full list of open gardens, visit https://www.experiencesomerset.com.au/events/somerset-open-gardens-3/

Relay for Life

Put on your running shoes this weekend to help raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland's lifesaving research, prevention programs and support services.

This family-friendly event offers the opportunity for the Fernvale community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives

The relay will take place at the Fernvale Sports Park on October 26, from 10am to 11pm.

High Tea

A high tea event will be taking place at the Grantham Butter Factory on Sunday, raising funds ahead of Tanya and Zanda's Big Shave event.

Support Cancer Council Queensland's ongoing research coming along and taking part.

Healing Fair

The Team Jody fundraising group are hosting a Healing Fair this Sunday.

There will be reading, massages, crystals, reiki, jewellery, soy candles, essential oils, fashion, linen, and plenty more.

Entry is $2, and the event will be held at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, from 9am to 3pm.

For more information, contact Gayle Daetz on 0402 085 260.

Backyard Bird Count

There's still time left to take part in the Aussie Backyard Bird Count.

Take 20 minutes out of your day to record the birds you see, and help researchers reach their goal of recording 3 million birds this year.

The final day for counting will be October 27.

To take part, or learn more, visit https://aussiebirdcount.org.au/