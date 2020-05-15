How to grow better veggies this winter

DRY soil devoid of nutrients is useless for growing vegetables.

After a hot summer with little rain, soil in the region is dry – meaning growers will need to put in some work before they can start planting.

According to Pohlmans National sales manager Scott Franklin, it’s what you put into your soil that counts when it comes time to harvest.

“Soil can be pretty tired after the summer we have had but you’ve got to keep it rich in organic matter and food so the plants can thrive,” Mr Franklin said.

“If you plant into poor soil, you’re going to get poor results.”

He said those looking to plant in pots should look for a high quality potting mix with fertilisers.

“There are various potting mixes and soils on the market but cheap isn’t always the best – I always recommend a good organic matter,” he said.

His advice is similar for those planting directly into the ground.

“If you’re planting into the garden bed or using your own soil, just make sure it has plenty of those organic matters like manures, mushroom compost,” he said.

“(Include) food for the plants to be able to grow.”

He said organic matter helped soil retain moisture and was just one of three main stages to ensuring great soil.

“Enrich the soil with organic matter, turn it over to prepare the garden beds and mulch,” he said.

“Mulch so the soil can hold onto any moisture that does fall from the sky.”