How to get your vote in early

VOTE EARLY: Make sure you don't miss out on voting. Trevor Veale

IF YOU are busy on election day, get in early to have your opinion count in the 2020 federal election.

Early votes can be submitted at the Gatton pre-poll centre on the corner of Crescent Street and Eastern Drive in the old Master Hire building.

Voters are able to vote between 8.30am and 6pm on Friday, May 10; between 9am and 4pm on Saturday, May 11.

On Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14, voting can be submitted between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

Between Wednesday, May 15 and Friday, May 17, voting can be submitted between 8.30pm and 6pm.

On election day, the booth will be open only for interstate voters.

A station in Ipswich will be open at the WG Hayden Humanities Centre on the corner of South Street and Nicholas Street.

It will be open to voters on Friday, May 10 between 8.30am and 6pm; Saturday, May 11 between 9am and 4pm; Monday, May 13 and Tuesday May 14 between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

On Wednesday, May 15, it will be open between 8.30am and 6pm; on Thursday, May 16, it will be open between 8.30am and 5.30pm, and on Friday, May 17, it will be open between 8.30am and 6pm.