Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
You can get paid $200 a day to nap. Picture: iStock
You can get paid $200 a day to nap. Picture: iStock
Careers

How to get paid $200 a day to nap

by Rebecca Flood
10th Mar 2020 11:12 AM

If you're forever hitting the snooze button or are tucked up in bed by 9pm, listen up as you can now get paid while you sleep.

A curtain company is looking to hire someone to snooze, and they'll pay you £1500 ($A2983) for a few night's kip.

Hillarys in the UK is looking for a "sleep executive" to test out different sleeping conditions and report back on the optimum snoozing set-up.

The lucky person will have to kip with varying light and noise disturbances while wearing a monitor and report back on their quality of sleep.

"The experiment will look at how light and sound can disrupt sleep. We will test this by having a candidate sleep in different conditions, including the use of blackout curtains and varying light and sound," the company said.

"The entrant will then be asked to wear a sleep monitoring device during their sleep so we can determine how the different conditions affects them during their sleep."

Hillarys, which make blinds and curtains, will pay the lucky snoozer a salary of £24,000 ($A47,733) pro-rata, which works out at £1428.57 ($A2841) for 15 days work.

Hopefuls have until April 9 to apply for the role, and you need to convince the firm you're the ideal person for the job.

The experiment takes place at their headquarters in Nottingham, and they'll cover travel expenses.

"Sleep is so important, and many might not appreciate how even a slither of light can disrupt your much-needed seven hours," Hillarys interiors expert Lucy Askew said.

"We're looking forward to getting the new sleep executive on-board and seeing the findings of this experiment."

To sign up for the role, visit the sleep executive vacancy here.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
careers job sleep executive

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        9yo kid saves man struggling to swim at Gatton pool

        premium_icon 9yo kid saves man struggling to swim at Gatton pool

        News Young Lockyer swimmer rescues backpacker struggling to swim.

        Quotes inflated, bank ‘tricked’: ex-United employees

        premium_icon Quotes inflated, bank ‘tricked’: ex-United employees

        Business Explosive claims against property developer raised in court

        Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        premium_icon Lapse in concentration leads to stitches, hip replacement

        Crime A DRIVER’S momentary mistake has led to an elderly woman needing urgent hip...

        New $600m prison plans in the works

        premium_icon New $600m prison plans in the works

        Crime WHEN complete this project will bring 500 jobs to our region.