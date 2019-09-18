How to get a free check-up, dodge leading cause of death

A heart screening helps catch the disease in its early stages and could mean the difference between life and death.

IT ONLY takes fifteen minutes to undergo a screening that could save your life.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia, with more than 51 Australians dying from the disease per day in 2017.

Free heart screenings are available from Discount Drug Stores in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions next week.

The Gatton Plaza Discount Drug Store offers walk in appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays until September 27.

A clinic will be held on September 19, at the Fernvale Discount Drug store.

Discount Drug Stores' Professional Services Manager Melissa Hui said a pharmacist could provide insight on what can be done to minimise symptoms and help detect the signs earlier among those at risk.

"High blood pressure usually has no symptoms, so a simple blood pressure check is important to reveal any early risk indicators for heart disease,” Mrs Hui said.

She said a number of factors could contribute to someone's risk of developing heart disease, including smoking, an unhealthy diet, minimal physical activity, stressful work-life balance, depression, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes.

"Acknowledging and addressing these factors can play a significant role in preventing heart disease and other cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and stroke,” she said.

In addition to the blood pressure checks, Discount Drug Stores' clinics offer patients a 15-minute, non-invasive, heart health risk screening.

The screenings are conducted by qualified pharmacists to assess the risk of cardiovascular and heart disease.