How to boost your chances of taking home a ham this Christmas

GOOD LUCK: Three ham wheels will again be running at this year’s Forest Hill Christmas Festivities, and the tick sellers are already planning to out sell each other. Photo: Ali Kuchel

THE trio of ham wheels at this week's Forest Hill Christmas Festivities will be getting a workout, as throngs of people try their luck to win a free Christmas lunch.

If it's one thing Forest Hill is known for, it's the ham wheels the run all evening - all three of them.

Forest Hill Cricket Club president Todd Bichel will be one of the ticket sellers manning the wheels on Friday and said the chance of taking home the bacon (or ham) is what attracted so many punters to the festivities.

"It's the excitement of potentially winning your entire Christmas lunch or dinner only off a couple dollars - I think that's what really gets everyone going," Todd said.

Having run the club's wheel for several years, Todd has picked up a few tricks to boost your chances of nabbing a ham or turkey on the night.

"I personally think the sevens come up the most - but if you're going to buy tickets, always buy the same numbers," he said.

It won't just be the public playing the odds with the wheel that have a competitive streak on the night though.

Todd said there was a fair bit of friendly rivalry between the different wheel crews.

"Between the ham wheels there's usually a bit of friendly competition as well," he said.

"It's about everyone getting together and having a good time and just trying to out-do your mates as well."

Todd said in particular he'll be aiming to out-do Mitch Brimblecombe on the night, and while he has some trick up his sleeve to help him out - he remained tight-lipped on what they were.

"I probably shouldn't tell until after," he said.

Event organiser Ann Bichel said the ham wheels were one of the highlights of the festivities.

"It's the main attraction for a lot of people - it's to come to Forest Hill to win their Christmas ham," Ann said.

With the night set to be a warm one, she reminded players to bring a cooler bag in case they scored a ham to keep it nice and fresh.