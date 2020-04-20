How to become a naturalist in your own backyard

THERE has never been a better time to discover all the wonderful animals that share our urban environments, and there’s a wealth of resources available to help you learn more.

Members of the Lockyer Uplands Catchments Inc landscape conservation group are already making the most of the current stay-at-home requirements to observe their local wildlife, and have some advice for those looking to do the same.

“If you’re patient and curious, some experts say it is possible to observe over 100 native species including birds, moths, butterflies and other insects, lizards, frogs and, sometimes, mammals in an urban backyard,” LUCI president Diane Guthrie said.

“Your observations can also contribute to wildlife science. For example, most people are unaware that around half of Australia’s butterflies and moths are yet to be described and named. With more research projects seeking the help of citizen scientists, it’s possible that a community member can be the one to observe an example of a new species.”

Vegetation and habitat

Heavy rain at the start of the year has led to more flowering plants and an explosion in insect numbers, and improved conditions for many other species.

While these conditions and the reduction in road traffic is already leading to more animals out and about, there are lots of small ways homeowners can encourage more animals on to their properties.

“With increasing loss of habitat for native wildlife – through development, drought or fire – every effort landholders can make to preserve or create the food, shelter and nesting resources needed by native animals is invaluable,” Diane said.

“Start by planting local natives, which are adapted to local conditions and have provided the staple resources for local wildlife and regularly visiting wildlife.”

There are many animals that move around frequently, and more vegetation and shelter for them will create wildlife corridors, allowing animals to travel through more properties and into new areas.

Water sources

The most essential resource when it comes to keeping plants and animals healthy is an abundance of water.

“Besides the right vegetation, a successful wildlife garden needs a variety of different water points, but always with an eye to safety for animals,” Diane said.

“That means shallow dishes and a stone or twig in the dish for animals to perch on or climb in and out of the water, no pesticides in the area, and keep out domestic pets.”

Water should be put at different heights to appeal to different animals, as some species such as birds and possums are more comfortable up off the ground.

Water sources should also be placed in total or partial shade so they don’t get too hot on sunny days.

Homes for your animals

Shelter, whether natural or artificial, is also ideal for encouraging animals to stay around in an area.

“Nest boxes, insect hotels, stands of native grasses in among flowering plants create potential for increasing the biodiversity in your garden,” Diane said.

“The challenge is to maintain remnant patches in a healthy condition, which usually means resisting the temptation to ‘clean up’ as fallen logs and dead trees with hollows can be critical resources for a range of animals.”

Hanging baskets, old boxes, and a variety of other objects from around the yard and garden can be repurposed as animal homes.

Find out more

To get more advice on creating and supporting habitat for wildlife, Diane recommends contacting people who are involved in local conservation, landcare or wildlife carer groups, and officers with council’s Land for Wildlife program.

“The habitat you create and nurture can become your own citizen science site where you can monitor the comings and goings of various species over the long term,” Diane said.

For those looking for more objective-based activities to do from home, there are a range of citizen science projects happening to contribute to a better understanding of Australia’s native birds.

This includes the Birds in Backyards Autumn Survey, the autumn Wild Pollinator Count and the Birding From Home challenge.